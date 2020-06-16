Final supermarket removes all purchase restrictions

The last major supermarket has removed buying restrictions put in place since panic-buying emptied shelves at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Woolworths, Coles and ALDI announced purchase limits on toilet paper, hand sanitiser and several food items to curtail the shopping frenzy that left shelves bare nationwide when COVID-19 hit Australia in March.

ALDI was the first to rollback the rules on May 26 followed by Coles on May 29.

Woolworths has slowly removed the limit on items such as toilet paper and non-perishable food items.



From Monday, the limit of two per customer on antibacterial wipes, hand wash and frozen fruit has been removed.



Woolworths Supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said it was a positive sign after staff had worked to keep up with unprecedented demand.

"This is a big milestone and a positive sign following months of hard work from our teams and significant support from our suppliers to ensure the replenishment of our shelves during a period of extraordinary demand," she said.



