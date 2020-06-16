NSW's showpiece Neringah makes $6.65 million

MALCOLM and Raylee Williams' showpiece NSW Central Southern Slopes property Neringah has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $6.65 million.

Combining superior improvements including a Georgian style homestead, the property has 890 hectares (2200 acres) of highly productive grazing lands.

Located at Frogmore, about 45 minutes from both Young and Cowra, the property features a colonial Georgian style homestead. The spacious homestead is set in elaborate gardens and is reminiscent of a bygone era, while offering the best of modern living.

Ray White Rural NSW state manager Chris Malone who said the result was no surprise after a campaign that saw strong interest from start to finish.

Mr Malone also said the campaign attracted 38 individual inspections, seven second inspections and resulted in 13 registered bidders tuning into the auction.

"Bidding opened at $5m after 14 bids Neringah sold well above reserve," Mr Malone said.

"The property is a unique asset and we were overwhelmed by the inquiry we received as well as how far reaching that inquiry was."

Neringah also boasts a renovated four bedroom manager's residence, modern three stand shearing shed, hay shed, a machinery shed/workshop complex, and steel cattle and sheep yards.

The country is not only highly scenic but highly productive. Almost 240ha has been cultivated and has reliably produced crops including oats and lucerne in its basalt soils. The granite country on the western section has developed and has white and yellow box, kurrajong and ironbark shelter stands.

The magnificent Neringah homestead was built in 2003 and would be the envy of the early British settler. There are three large bedrooms, four bathrooms, sunroom, open plan kitchen, a welcoming lounge room and formal dining room. Attached via a breezeway is a separate wing with a study and guest room, and a studio apartment.

Neringah was the first private garden to be designed by the celebrated landscape architect Alex Dalgleish and features ornate rock walls, extensive hedging, a bocce court and a private maze.

The property has excellent water. Kanga Creek supplies some paddocks while others have large and reliable dams. As a backup, two bores service 21 troughs.

Neringah is also very well fenced. There are 28 paddocks serviced by an extensive laneway system.

The marketing of Neringah was handled by Chris Malone, Bruce Birch, and Josh Keefe from Ray White Rural.

