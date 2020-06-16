Vendors make their way back to saleyards

VENDORS are now allowed back at saleyards and selling centres across Australia.



The relaxed restrictions, which kicked in yesterday, still require anyone attending saleyards to carry out social distancing and good hygiene practices. Many facilities have put in place measures to assist with social distancing.

Vendors were previously prohibited from attending livestock sales as part of a suite of restrictions recommended in the COVID-19 National Saleyards Protocols.

The changes were necessary to ensure the safety of essential saleyard workers as well as the continuity of selling and the wider food supply chain and were agreed to by saleyard operators, agents, buyers, processors and producers in consultation with the Federal Government.

"The industry was and remains acutely aware of the immense challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to reduce the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19," Australian Livestock Markets Association President Ken Timms said.

"However, we're excited now to be in a position to invite vendors back to our facilities to take part in the action and vibrancy of sale day - albeit with new precautions in place."

Mr Timms said it was of utmost importance that competitive bidding in saleyards was able to continue.

"Prospective buyers have never been denied the ability to purchase livestock from saleyards and can continue to compete through an accredited buyer, free of charge through their preferred agent or directly themselves either at the facility or via an on-line arrangement concurrent with live auctions."

Meat and Livestock Australia's reporting agents have also been permitted to return.

Vendors and buyers should check with their local selling centres to determine the exact requirements of access.