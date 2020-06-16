Plain Farm auction on July 22

THE 495 hectare (1222 acre) Roma property Plain Farm is being offered for sale for the first time in 140 years.



Located at Hodgson, 15km west of Roma, the property was bought by the family in 1880, and is well recognised as prime farming and grazing land with its self-mulching, pliable, fertile soils.



Positioned adjacent to the Warrego Highway, the property is described as being ideal for a cattle depot or backgrounding and/or farming enterprise.



Plain Farm is in eight freehold lots 15km west of Roma.

The property is described as predominately fertile downs country with black and chocolate self-mulching soils. There are lightly scattered box with scattered whitewood trees.

Plain Farm is fenced into five paddocks. About 120ha was farmed in 2018.

The country has buffel, curley Mitchell, Flinders and Queensland blue grasses, as well as native legumes and summer and winter herbages in the season.

Improvements on Plain Farm include a set of portable steel cattle yards.

Water is supplied by a solar powered bore and four dams.

Improvements include a set of portable steel cattle yards with loading ramp, head bail and pound.

Interestingly, the freehold property is in eight lots, ranging from 60ha to 528ha.

Plain Farm will be auctioned by Elders in Roma on July 22.

Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders.

