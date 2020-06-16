Is distance learning an opportunity for digital agriculture?

The Gauge | Opinion

Dr Jen Taylor, CSIRO.

When the response to coronavirus was in full swing, necessity and human creativity meant we found new and old ways of doing things. Very quickly, we became a society that relied on digital communication over distance.

Almost overnight, in suburban households across the nation the kitchen table became an all-in-one office, theatre, community hall and school classroom.



Face-to-face training was temporarily benched, and schools and universities turned to online teaching as the new normal.

But what about rural communities, businesses and families, for whom the multi-functional kitchen table is the old normal and connectivity at a distance is far from a new constraint?



As these constraints are now shared on a national scale, what are the opportunities that solving these may bring?

One opportunity many are hoping will get super-charged is online learning - particularly digital and technology skills training.



CSIRO forecasts rapid jobs growth in digital and technology that will challenge all Australian industries with skills shortages.



A recent study led by KPMG found that 41 per cent of roles in Australian agriculture will be impacted by technology such as automation or digital approaches in the next 10 years.

Analysis in the US found that agriculture had one of the largest gaps between available technology and a workforce skilled to use it.



However, the KPMG analysis also found that currently only 5pc of course offerings in major Australian centres of agricultural study are designed to build digital capabilities.

It's probably no surprise then that many in the ag sector are turning to self-training in digital skills through online platforms.



A brief internet search will display literally thousands of training courses, many free to access, suitable for small downloads and frequently updated.

Unfortunately, those who dive into online self-training regularly say this dizzying array of material is a major challenge.



Choosing relevant skills to train in and to what level of depth requires a map, not unlike a school curriculum, to help prevent getting lost in a maze of courses and content.



To complicate matters, online students already have diverse roles into which they want to apply their new skills, and curriculums must be made relevant to specific applications and sectors with differing needs.



Existing content also lacks cross-sector applicability, national scale, and let's not even mention digital infrastructure.

Can this be overcome?



Well, the answer is yes, because much like online university courses, ways to do this have been in use for some time already.



Yet the skills gap is still rapidly growing.

In some areas, there may have been an assumed reliance on traditional face-to-face graduate training mechanisms to fill the gap, when it is clear this approach has some catching up to do.



In other cases, maybe the maze of undecipherable and at times generic online offerings has been a hurdle.

Can the renewed focus on digital and virtual learning help bridge this gap for professionals and producers already in the agricultural workforce?



Could we find ways to better harness the lived experience of the current workforce together with a structuring on digital training to accelerate accessibility for others?

This is certainly an interesting question, however well worth considering if upskilling is to be successfully and efficiently achieved.

Dr Jen Taylor is the Research Director for Sustainable Agriculture Systems with the CSIRO. She grew up in Central Queensland and has since pursued a career in genetics, mathematical genomics, data science and her main passion, agricultural innovation.