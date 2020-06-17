Locusts cause chaos across two continents

THERE is further unwanted fallout from the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) positive event that saw much of Australia gripped in drought last year.

The unseasonable conditions have provided ideal conditions for locusts to breed up in regions such as East Africa, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

Huge numbers of locusts are decimating crops and pastures and have authorities concerned for food security in some of the world's poorest countries.

Already, novel solutions such as bringing in ducks from China to eat the locusts have been used in Pakistan as governments look to stem the flow of damage.

The initial plague came out of the Middle Eastern nation of Yemen and spread with prevailing winds to East Africa, where it has caused problems in nations such as Kenya and Ethiopia.

Later on the locusts moved east towards India and Pakistan.

Normally, locusts die out with the onset of the dry season but this year they have been able to endure, due to unseasonable rain, allowing new generations to breed.

In Kenya reports are this is the worst locust incursion for 70 years while in the Horn of Africa it is the worst for 25 years.

Locusts are capable of eating their own body weight daily and have wiped out pastures and crops.

Australia has large been spared the problem, although there have been some sightings of the pest species in far western NSW following good summer and early autumn rain.

Australian authorities have said that generally there was not enough feed prior to summer to allow a rapid build-up in locust numbers.

The last major plague in Australia happened in 2010-11.