GRDC announces new boss

Tony Williams will start as GRDC managing director on August 3.

AFTER an exhaustive recruitment process the Grains Research and Development Corporation has announced Tony Williams as its new managing director.

Mr Williams, an Australian most recently based overseas and with experience with Bunge and Goodman Fielder will take over at the helm of GRDC from the retiring Steve Jefferies.

He will commence in the role on August 3.

Previously he has worked with companies including Bunge and Goodman Fielder in senior executive positions in the grains and oilseeds industry in Australia, Europe Africa and Asia.

GRDC chairman John Woods was delighted with the appointed.

"Strategically, the GRDC is on the right track - and Tony's global experience will add value to both the continued effective and efficient implementation of the current five-year RD&E (research, development and extension) plan and refinement of the next phase of our strategic journey," Mr Woods said.

He said the organisation had a clear skillset in mind when making the appointment.

"We want to follow on from Steve's efforts and with this in mind we felt we did not need a scientist," he said.

"We have chosen someone with commercial acumen, someone who can get the best out of the subject matter and do good quality business and we feel Tony is that person."

Mr Woods said Mr Williams' skills in leading cross-functional teams in his previous roles would be important at GRDC with its diverse workforce.

He paid tribute to Dr Jefferies' efforts in the role.

"Steve has led a major re-design of GRDC - creating a clear purpose, new strategy, bolstering our regional approach and leading the execution of the 2018-23 five-year RD&E plan."