Feedlotters keep the events ball rolling

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association says despite COVID-19 set-backs it will continue to deliver its vital industry training and workshops this year, starting with a nutrition and milling workshop to be held online in July.

ALFA's extensive program of events, workshops and awards are a highlight in the lot feeding sector's calendar each year, however, restrictions associated with delivering face-to face events during the COVID-19 pandemic have meant a scaled back program thus far this year. With restrictions now easing, ALFA is working towards restoring normality through the newly released program.

ALFA president Bryce Camm outlined that COVID-19 restrictions had meant ALFA needed to embrace new ways of engaging with members and the feedlot community.

"We have focused on continuing to deliver those core training skills for members in a new format, whilst also injecting some out-of-the-box thinking," he said.

"I congratulate the volunteers on ALFA's events committee who have worked tirelessly to bring this program of events together for the betterment of industry, in such a challenging time."



Over the coming months, ALFA will be delivering an array of virtual events inlcuding:

Nutrition and milling workshop

Pop-up webinars, featuring 'out of the box' speakers and topics



feedlot industry competitions

Whilst this program will be delivered virtually, it is anticipated that face-to-face events will resume in late 2020.



The postponed animal welfare officer accredited training, supported by Zoetis and MLA, is planned to resume from October, and will be delivered at the remaining scheduled locations.

With BeefEx 2020 postponed to October 2021, ALFA is organising a separate major industry celebration for early 2021 to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.

