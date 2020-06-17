THE O'Sullivan family's 14,524 hectare (35,890 acre) freehold property Nungil has sold at an Elders auction for $3.3 million.

The buyers were Cameron and Jacqui Tickell, Combanning, Charleville.

The property is situated 127km north west of Charleville on the Langlo River, and a 142km south of Tambo.

Nungil was originally an unimproved sheep property. It is now described as a having a safe carrying capacity of 800 breeders wiht progeny to weaning age. In the recent dry years, 500 breeders have been run, keeping the progeny for an extra year.

Nungil is a balanced mix of flat to slightly undulating gidyea/brigalow, poplar box/sandlewood/kurrajong, mulga, lake and river frontage country.

There is a good PMAV area is locked in, with potential for further development. About 7280ha have been pulled, 6070ha of which was re-pulled in the past three years. A large area of low mulga and a good stand of virgin mulga is available.

Nungil is being offered bare of stock and plant. However, up to 500 Charolais/Charbray-cross breeders are available at valuation.

More than 60km of new fencing has been erected in the last 12 years. There are eight grazing paddocks, seven holding paddocks and mustering squares with 6.5km of lanes.

Nungil is amply watered by four bores supplying two turkey nests and eight tanks with 14km of poly pipe and 22 troughs. There are eight dams and waterholes in the Langlo River. The average annual rainfall is 480mm.

Improvements include a two storey Queenslander homestead set in established gardens, machinery shed and quarters. There are also steel cattle yards at the homestead and a second set of Clipex bull rail cattle yards.

The marketing of Nungil was handled by Keith Richardson, Elders, Charleville.



The story Nungil sold at auction for $3.3 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.