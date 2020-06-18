Mandatory pain relief for Vic sheep producers from July 1

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) is encouraging all sheep farmers to be aware of mandatory pain relief regulations for sheep mulesing which comes into effect from July 1, 2020.

VFF Livestock Group President Leonard Vallance said the VFF has been advocating strongly for the regulations to be introduced to deliver the best possible animal welfare outcomes and cost benefits for farmers.

"The VFF has been pushing for mandatory pain relief when mulesing and sees it as a positive step towards strengthening Victoria's best-practice animal welfare regulations," Mr Vallance said.

"Mulesing with pain relief continues to be an acceptable method of mitigating the effects of fly strike whilst the industry funds research into alternate tools that can be used to achieve a similar result.

The impending regulations will mean a pain relief product registered for use by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority must be administered to sheep from next month.

"From July 1st Victorian sheep farmers must ensure they administer pain relief when mulesing sheep," Mr Vallance said.

"Over 90 per cent of Victorian sheep farmers are already using pain relief when mulesing, but these new regulations mean it will be mandatory for all farmers from next month.

Victorian farmers have the opportunity to register for a free online webinar on June 25 hosted by Dr John Webb-Ware from the University of Melbourne that will cover what farmers are required do to comply with the new regulations.

Farmers can register their interest by clicking his link https://bit.ly/2Y6jR69 and access further information on the VFF website at https://bit.ly/30H58jF

The VFF has worked with the Department of Agriculture to introduce this new regulation.