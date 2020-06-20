+10





















MORE GALLERIES

Police will allege a 69-year-old man from The Marra has been selling prohibited weapons - including a rocket launcher, unregistered firearms and ammunition on an ongoing basis.

The man was arrested at 9.10am on Tuesday and more than 700 guns were seized, including 11 that were unregistered.

In June 2018, investigators from the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor started an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs and firearms in NSW.

The 69-year-old was arrested as part of ongoing inquiries.

The man, a registered gun dealer, was charged with 28 offences including three counts of supply firearm to person unauthorised to possess it, three counts of supply unregistered firearm, possess unregistered firearm and sell military-style weapon.

As a result of the charges the man's firearms dealer licence was suspended and all firearms located at the property, both registered and unregistered, were seized for forensic examination.



Criminal Groups Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said the arrest and significant seizure of firearms sent a strong message to those in the illegal gun trade.



"Yesterday's successful operation in the state's Central West is a result of an ongoing 18-month investigation into criminal activity and specifically in this case, the supply of prohibited firearms," Detective Superintendent Critchlow said.

"Police will allege that this man, who is a registered gun dealer, was selling firearm parts and prohibited modified weapons - including a rocket launcher.

"NSW Police support safe and legal firearm ownership, however, those responsible for illegally dealing guns for the purpose of criminal activity, will be investigated, arrested and put before the courts."

The man was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday.



The story Hundreds of guns seized - Nyngan man charged first appeared on Daily Liberal.