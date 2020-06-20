THE 4458 hectare (11,016 acre) St George irrigation/grazing property New Cashmere has been listed for sale at $5.5 million through Colliers International.



Promoted as a "drought proofing fodder factory", the property is described as an excellent mix of improved grazing country and irrigation.

The property has 489ha developed for flood irrigation and 3961ha of grazing.

Collier International's promotional video for New Cashmere

New Cashmere features four high capacity irrigation bores and a 2400 megalitre water licence.

The grazing country is divided into nine paddocks supported by an extensive laneway system. In addition, the majority of the boundary is exclusion fenced.

Stock water includes large dams and bore water concrete troughs.

The grazing country is divided into nine paddocks.

Improvements include a set of all steel cattle yards with an undercover working area, large machinery shed, commodity bunker and wash down bay.

New Cashmere is being offered by the estate of Ray Kidd.



Contact Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, Colliers International.

MORE READING: 'Roma's Plain Farm auction on July 22'.

The story New Cashmere listed at $5.5 million | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.