LEE and Megan McNicholl's Wallumbilla property Forest Grove is under contract to a South Australian buyer following an expressions of interest sales process, conducted by Colliers International.



The sale price remains undisclosed but it understood to be in line with buoyant market values.

The 3385 hectare (8364 acre) breeding and backgrounding property has benefited from a major investment in improvements during the McNicholl's 20 year ownership, including waters, fencing, clearing and pasture development.

Marketing agent Phillip Kelly, Colliers International, said Forest Grove had attracted very strong interest, because of its level of development, pastures and location.



Colliers International's promotional video for Forest Grove.

The property is divided into 11 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and mustering squares. There is about 2895ha of improved grazing country. Water is supplied by three flowing bores plus dams.

Improvements include a renovated homestead, yards and sheds.



Expressions of interest closed with Colliers International on May 4.

MORE READING: 'Bollon: Whyenbirra passed in for $4 million'.



The story McNicholl's Forest Grove under contract first appeared on Queensland Country Life.