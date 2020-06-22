Thargomindah country on the market | Video

THARGOMINDAH properties Kilcowera and Zenonie are on the market, to be sold through an expression of interest process being conducted by Ray White Rural.



The adjoining properties cover 79,100 hectares (195,456 acres) of term lease country. Kilcowera covers 47,400ha (117,125 acres), while the adjoining Zenonie covers 31,700ha (78,331 acres).



The adjoining properties being offered by Greg and Toni Sherwin are estimated to carry 2000 cattle or the sheep/goat equivalent.



Kilcowie is located 92km south east of Thargomindah and 95km north west of Hungerford. Zenonie is located 70km south of Thargomindah.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Kilcowera and Zenonie.

Kilcowera and Zenonie are described as consisting of soft red mulga country interspersed with water courses, mulga/coolibah flats and box tree swamps running back to areas of range country.

The properties have excellent reserves of low mulga and grow a variety of natural grasses and herbages in season.

Water is supplied from four capped flowing bores, feeding 20km of polypipe to three tanks and 12 stock troughs.

There are also three equipped bores, five wells, and six dams.

There are also three equipped bores, five wells, and six dams.

The properties also have the benefit of numerous semi-permanent water holes and a large semi-permanent 5km long swamp.

Kilcowera and Zenonie are divided into 10 main paddocks, seven holding paddocks and a laneway.



The fencing is described as being in fair to good condition, consisting of five plain and one barb, dog netting or four plain and one barb.

There are cattle yards on both Kilcowera and Zenonie. Both properties also have four stand shearing sheds.



Improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom brick homestead. The 1990 built homestead features large verandahs and a covered back entertainment area.



The is also a machinery shed/workshop with a large attached skillion shed, an aircraft hangar, and four air strips.

The eight-bedroom shearers quarters is currently used as tourist accommodation. There is also a large camping area for caravanners and campers. Bush camping is also available in 10 secluded campsites around Cardenyabba Lagoon.

Kilcowera and Zenonie also have a carbon credit project is in place.



The expression of interest process for Kilcowera closes with Ray White Rural on July 30.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Minnis, 0437 111 060, Ray White Rural.

