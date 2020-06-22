Snow forecast as ski resorts gear up for extra demand

Snow looks likely - and just in time for the opening of the ski resorts.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the rain which had swept through the region was likely to be followed by a cold front and that meant snow on Sunday and Monday.



But the white stuff is only forecast for higher regions - those above 1100 metres. This would include some of the lower parts of the Brindabellas but not Canberra at 600 metres above sea level.

Both Perisher and Thredbo resorts are scheduled to open this coming week, albeit with some limitations because of the virus regulations.

At Thredbo, the exact opening time would depend on the snow and how low temperatures fell.

Perisher was hoping to open on Wednesday.

At one point, we had as many as 25,000 visiting our online store to purchase lift passes. - Thredbo resort

It won't be like previous snow seasons. Guests will have to keep their distance from each other unless they share a home.



"Guests who live together will be allowed to ride lifts together while others will need to physically distance," the resort said. "Guests will be requested to refrain from congregating in large groups. We will be limiting the number of people in rental, retail and ticket outlets. All our premises will be cashless this season."



All the same, the demand is there. Thredbo had 25,000 people online at the same time trying to buy ski passes. It was, it said, "the largest volume we've ever experienced in our store".



But much depends on snow.



"Snow will follow the band of rain," a forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology said.



It said hail was also possible, but not the destructive hail of earlier in the year. This would be normal, small winter hail.

The resorts have lost about two weeks of the normal season, according to Pete Brulisauer, the chief operating officer for Vail Resorts, Perisher and Australia.



"Delaying our traditional opening from the June long weekend to June 24 is intentional to ensure our entire team has the time to fully understand and embrace our new COVID-19-safe operating plan so that we can deliver a safe experience," he said.



