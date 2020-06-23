Ellendale offered with 1600 cattle, plant

FAR North Queensland property Ellendale will be offered with 1600 cattle and plant when it is auctioned by Geaney's in Charters Towers on August 6.



Located 17km south east of Einasleigh, the rolling term lease covers 15,600 hectares (38,548 acres) and has been set up to be run by two people.

Ellendale was acquired in 1976 as a resumed portion of Carpentaria Downs and has been in the same family for 44 years. In addition to cattle grazing, the property is described as having the potential for farming and tourism.

Ellendale has a range of country including: river frontage, red basalt, black soils and black basalts, coolibah country, old alluvials, and range soil.

Ellendale has a carrying capacity of 2500 to 3000 mixed cattle, depending on the season, and is being offered with 1600 cattle.

Various types of grasses are scattered throughout the property, including: buffel, black spear, seca stylo, Townsville stylo, urachloa, Flinders, Rhodes, Indian couch, green panic, Abington clover, blue, giant spear, wild sorghum, button, forest Mitchell, and spinifex.



Ellendale is a very well-watered property with two large permanent waterholes, one semi-permanent waterhole, 14 dams and three bores plus a large swamp. There is also a 4km frontage to the Einasleigh River.



The boundary fencing comprises three barbed wires with steel posts. The internal fencing is described as being in good condition, generally comprising of three barbed or four barbed wires with steel picket fencing and droppers. Some older fencing has tree strainers.



The property is divided into 13 main paddocks and seven smaller paddocks. There are four sets of yards located on the property.

Ellendale has a carrying capacity of 2500 to 3000 mixed cattle, depending on the season. Included in the sale are 1600 cattle including: 700 Brahman cows, 350 No. 0 Brahman calves, 150 No. 8 steers, 180 No. 9 steers, 180 No. 9 heifers, and 40 bulls.

Extensive plant includes a Massey Ferguson backhoe, two Toyota trucks, five Yamaha quad bikes, Stihl chainsaws, mowers, pumps, and a Haulmark trailer.



Improvements include the two-story, five-bedroom main homestead built in 1986. There is also a five-bedroom residence, a converted train carriage, truck shed, car shed, machinery shed, and dogs cages.

Contact Matthew Geaney, 0418 777 817, Geaney's, Charters Towers.

