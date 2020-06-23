Rib eye recipe hits the mark

Australian Beef has partnered with MasterChef Australia Alumni and owner of Sum Yung Guys, Matt Sinclair, to showcase a great rib eye steak recipe.



The new recipe is designed to inspire those cooking at home and follows the MasterChef Australia mystery box challenge, which last night featured the legendary rib eye steak.



Meat & Livestock Australia Domestic Market Manager Graeme Yardy said COVID-19 and ongoing restrictions have changed consumer behaviour - with more home cooking and different cuts available in retail.



"Our beef marketing activities continue to highlight the variety of different beef cuts available, including the rib eye, and providing Australians with inspiration, tips and tricks on how to incorporate them into healthy meals at home as part of a balanced diet," Mr Yardy said.



"With COVID-19 having a significant impact on the foodservice sector domestically and internationally, there has been a need to shift the types of cuts traditionally seen in foodservice into retail. So demonstrating to consumers how to use those cuts at home has been a real focus of our activities.



"We have had to adapt our marketing activities with COVID-19, but our campaigns are about keeping Australian red meat on the plates of consumers."



On the new recipe and partnership, Matt Sinclair said: "I'm really excited to be sharing my rib eye recipe - seeing the episode really took me back and I think this dish, with it's simple cooking of the steak accompanied by sides bursting with fresh flavours, is sure to be a hit in any household.



"I'm proud to team up with Australian Beef to help show Aussies the breadth of cuts available and how to incorporate beef into their lives to shape a healthy and balanced diet."



To view Matt Sinclair's Rib Eye with Celeriac Gratin recipe and for more information on cuts and other healthy meals options, visit www.australianbeef.com.au.

