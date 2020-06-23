Rose Scott appointed AACo's chief marketing officer

AUSTRALIAN Agricultural Company has appointed Rose Scott as its chief marketing officer, to help drive AACo's long term branded beef strategy.

AACo managing director and CEO Hugh Killen said he was delighted with the appointment and the experience Rose would bring to the company.

"The chief marketing officer is critical to AACo's long term branded beef strategy," Mr Killen said.

"The annual results that we recently announced showed the significant progress that we have made in our strategy, a testament to the strength of the board and the executive team already in place.

"Finding new ways to reach out and get closer to our customers across the world will help us take the next step. The chief marketing officer is a key part of that focus."

Mr Killen said as Australia's oldest continuously operating company and one of its largest beef producers, AACo had a compelling story.



"Rose and her team will help bring that story and our premium strategy to life," he said.

Mr Killen said the timing of the appointment built on the momentum of a strong FY20 and came in the middle of the disruption and opportunity created by the unprecedented impact of COVID-19.

"Rose has two decades of experience marketing premium brands and consumer products in Australia and internationally," Mr Killen said.

"That expertise will be invaluable during our pivot back into food service out of the current slowdown, while still maintaining a strong international retail presence."

Ms Scott will work closely with AACo chief commercial officer Andrew O'Brien who joined the company 19 months ago and is credited with helping to drive significant sales growth during that time.

"Together with our commercial team, Rose will lead the in-market component of our branded beef strategy, by marketing our product to customers all over the world and supercharging an already fast paced, results focused business," Mr Killen said.

Ms Scott has had extensive experience in the premium and food and beverage industries. She will start in her new role with AACo in July.

The story Rose Scott appointed AACo's chief marketing officer first appeared on Queensland Country Life.