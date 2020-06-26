St George's Brookdale offers diversity | Video

THE outstanding St George aggregation Brookdale offers irrigation, dryland farming, and extensive cattle and sheep grazing opportunities.



Offered by Gibson Pastoral and covering 12,096 hectares (29,890 acres), the property is located 20km south of St George on the Dirranbandi Road via Whyenbah.



The significant freehold property is in six titles and comprises of Brookdale, Darran and Beardies Lagoon. In addition there is an unfenced stock route.



Expressions of interest close with Elders Real Estate on July 30.

The very well watered aggregation comprises of a mixture of river frontage country, coolibah flats to open areas of belah and brigalow and some areas of leopardwood and myall. The balance is red loam country covered.



Brookdale features 512ha of irrigation. Water is provided by a 1700ML ringtank plus a 4900ML natural storage via Beardie Lagoon.



There is also a 470ML nominal allocation from the Beardmore Dam. About 3000ML of water is currently stored on the property.

There is some 1074 hectares of dryland farming with additional areas suitable for expansion.



Crops included in the sale are: 180ha of irrigated wheat, 200ha of irrigated chickpeas, 20ha of dryland chickpeas, and 1074ha of dryland wheat.



Most of the grazing country has been pulled with large areas raked.



The property is currently flush with feed and has an abundance of buffel grass, native clovers, herbages and salines.



All of the boundary and internal fencing is as new steel suspension construction. There is a laneway system enabling the movement of livestock from Darran to Beardie.



The material necessary to build a 30km exclusion fence is also included in the sale.



The property also features a 25km frontage to the Balonne River.



Excellent improvements include three homesteads, two shearing sheds, three sets of cattle yards, an airstrip, and good internal road access. There is also council approval for an 8000 SCU feedlot.



Also of note is the buyer will also have the opportunity to purchase 500 one brand PTIC Euro-cross heifers.



Contact Brendan Devine, 0428 255 568, Dick Allpass, 0417 070 418, or Garry Martin, 0417 002 606, Elders Real Estate.

