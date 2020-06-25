Chocolate and 'never getting married': Secret to 106 years of living

CENTENARIAN: Iris Haw will celebrate her 106th birthday with friends and family today. She attributes her long life to chocolate and never marrying. Picture: SUPPLIED

IRIS HAW celebrated her 106th birthday on Monday (June 22).

She celebrated the milestone with some family and her fellow residents at Bentleys Aged Care, in Bendigo, Victoria.



"I don't like too much of a fuss," she said.



In her life, Iris has helped the family farm, travelled and been a recognised member of her community.



Iris said there are two things that have helped her enjoy a long life.



"Lots of chocolate and never getting married," she said.

Iris was born in Bendigo in 1914 and was the eldest of six children of Mary and Tom Haw.



For much of her life, Iris lived in Terrick Terrick East on her parent's farm Chetwynd Park.

She started Terrick South State School at age six before her parents purchased the farm in 1926.



Iris continued at Mitamo State School until she was 14 when she left to help her mother run the farm.

"I helped run the farm in Mitiamo, and looked after my younger siblings from the age of 14 after my father passed away," she said.

As well as spending life on the family farm, Iris also learned how to play the piano and sew thanks to the talents of Mrs Marshall - the school headmaster's wife.

After learning those skills, Iris became an accomplished seamstress and went on to play the organ for the local Anglican church.



All the while she continued to help the farm by working with the cattle and sheep.

In her community, Iris was involved with a number of groups including the Country Women's Association, the church guild and at the Sunday school where she would teach.

Iris continues to be a keen and passionate supporter of the Mitiama Football club where her two brothers - Herb and Len - played. Herb would be the captain-coach of premiership teams in the 1940s before being named a club legend in 2014.



Her own sporting accomplishments included Iris being a member of Mitiamo's basketball team in the 1930s.

Iris has also enjoyed travelling since her first overseas trip to New Zealand in the early 1960s. Her love of travelling has seen her visit many parts of Australia and the rest of the world.



Iris said she loved living and working the farm where she stayed until she was 94 years old.



Since then, she has lived at Bentleys Aged Care in Bendigo where she appreciates the care the staff have given her.

