National Parks ups its bushfire readiness, taking on 125 new staff

Are you a problem solver who loves the Australian bush?



Then the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service wants to hear from you.



In the wake of last summer's horrific bushfires, the NNPWS is hiring 125 new staff across NSW, with fire management and feral animal control key requirements.

Atticus Fleming, Deputy Secretary of NPWS, acknowledged the recruitment drive is to enable an increase in hazard reduction activity in the service's 870 national parks and to ensure more NPWS firefighters are in place before the next bushfire season.

"We are on the hunt for problem solvers who have a passion for the bush, who can use initiative and think on their feet and who will bring a good practical approach to their work," Mr Fleming said.

"Field officers are at the frontline protecting our national parks and threatened wildlife. Fighting fires is a key priority, as well as delivering feral animal control, maintaining walking tracks and other infrastructure and supporting threatened species conservation projects.



"The work is varied and will be well supported with training opportunities."



All up there are 7.2 million hectares of national parks in NSW.



NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment figures show 2.7 million hectares of that (37 per cent of the NSW park system) burned last summer.



Applications are invited from people of all genders and many of the roles are targeted for employment of Aboriginal people.

"As one of the state's four frontline firefighting agencies, NPWS works closely with other agencies to manage fire both inside and outside national parks," Mr Fleming said.

This recruitment is supported by $22.9 million in funding committed by the NSW Government as an interim budget boost ahead of the next bushfire season.



Recruitment is open until Monday 6 July 2020. Further information about the roles is available at iworkfor.nsw.gov.au, where applications may be submitted.