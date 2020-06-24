Tomoo listed at $10 million | Video

DEAN and Theresa Willaton's well developed Maranoa property Tomoo Station has been listed for sale at $10 million, after was passed in at a Colliers International auction on June 24.



At $10m and estimated to carry 1650-plus breeders, the asking price is equal to about $6000/breeder area or $361/hectare ($146/acre).



Located 85km south west of Mitchell, Tomoo covers 27,702ha (68,453 acres) of open alluvial plains, soft mulga and yellow jacket, kurrajong and popular box woodlands.



The property has an excellent body of feed following recent rainfall and also has access to 3025ha (7475 acres) of unfenced stock route.



Colliers International's promotional video for Tomoo.

Tomoo is described as very well developed with about 80 per cent of the property cleared and sown to pasture or pulled for mulga browse.

A significant features is the exclusion fence, which surrounds the property. In addition, the neighbouring properties also having exclusion fences, effectively "double fencing" Tomoo from wild dog and kangaroo migrations.



Water is well supply from permanent waterholes in Mungallala Creek plus a new bore and 23 dams across the property.



A total of 39 water points have been installed across the property using 63mm polypipe.



Tomoo is very well watered by 23 dams, a new bore, and permanent holes in Mungallala Creek.

The modern homestead, managers residence and shearers quarters are described as being in excellent condition.

The Willatons are also selling their Mungallala property Bangor South. That online auction concludes on June 25.

Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers International.

