Bangor South auction underway | Video

THE online auction of the 2070 hectare (5115 acre) Mungallala property Bangor South is underway, set to finish at 11am on June 25.



At 2.45pm on Wednesday bidding on soldonline.com.au had reached $2.3 million. ($1111/ha or $450/acre)

The well developed property located 20km north of Mungallala is being offered by Dean and Theresa Willaton, who also have their Mitchell property Tomoo listed at $10m.



The bottle tree, brigalow, mulga and poplar box country has an excellent body of feed.



An exclusion fence surrounds part of the property with the wild dog barrier fence forming the northern boundary.



Bangor South features steel cattle yards with a covered crush and a branding cradle. The centrally located yards sit alongside a large dam set up to gravity feed water points across the property.



Bangor South is 90 per cent white on the PMAV vegetation map, allowing for ongoing treatment of regrowth when required.



Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers International.

