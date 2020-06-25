Verona heads to auction on July 23

GEOFF and Sharon Elliott's prized Stanthorpe mixed grazing enterprise Verona is on the market, to be auctioned by Elders on July 23.

Located 55km west of Stanthorpe and 150km south west of Toowoomba , the 3707 hectare (9175 acre) property is in three freehold titles.

Verona has a strong history of producing fine wool production, fat lambs and cattle, and has a historic carrying capacity of 6000 dry sheep equivalents backed by shearing records.

Verona features an attractive, recently renovated five bedroom, two bathroom homestead. The homestead has a substantial undercover entertaining area.

The property is described as productive, undulating open to semi-open country with some timbered ridges and creek flats.



The 650mm average annual rainfall produces robust native summer blue grasses and winter herbages.



The property has a reliable water supply with 19 surface dams and three creek systems through the property.



Verona has a three stand shearing shed and wet weather coverage for 800 sheep.

There is also a three stand shearing shed, quarters, sheep and cattle yards, an extensive undercover working area with digital scales, and wet weather coverage for 800 sheep.



A total of 12km of exclusion fencing has been constructed, with funding approved for an additional 7km.



The Elliot's moved to Verona in 1997 after selling their aviation business at Archerfield.



Mr Elliott is well known as the chair of the Queensland Water and Landcarers organisation and is on the board of the national Landcare network.



Verona also features an income producing environmental stewardship contract with the federal government over 200ha of country.

Contact Andrew Williams, 0429 004 299, Elders Real Estate.

