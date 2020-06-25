New training program launched for milk tanker operators

THE Australian dairy industry will make a national training program available to milk tanker drivers and operators in an effort to improve efficiencies in the transport of milk and to ensure consistent protocols are followed for food hygiene and safety.

In an industry-first, milk tanker operators can obtain a nationally accredited, transferable qualification through the Milk Tanker Operators short course.

The course has been developed, in a collaboration between Dairy Australia, processors, milk haulage companies and training providers, to offer standardized national training.



The program was initiated on the back of calls from industry as milk swaps increased, alongside the outsourcing of milk collections, the use of milk transfer stations and movement of tanker drivers between regions and companies.



With different protocols across the supply chain, haulage companies were having to provide up to twenty inductions for new drivers.

All accredited tanker operators, whether they represent a processor or a contractor, should be able to collect milk from any farm at any time, and deliver to any processing site at any time, making the transport of milk more efficient to ensure the highest milk quality.

The course is being offered through registered training providers, with participants required to complete practical web-based learning and to demonstrate their skills on the job.

