Sold: Bangor South makes $2.6 million | Video

THE 2070 hectare (5115 acre) Mungallala property Bangor South has sold on an online auction for $2.6 million.



The sale price is equal to $1256/hectare ($508/acre), reflecting the ongoing red hot demand for cattle country.



The auction conducted by Colliers International on soldonline.com.au was run over 24 hours, concluding at 11am on Thursday.

The soldonline.com.au screen showed the reserve price was reached with the $2.6m.

The well developed property located 20km north of Mungallala is being offered by Dean and Theresa Willaton, who also have their Mitchell property Tomoo listed at $10m.



The bottle tree, brigalow, mulga and poplar box country has an excellent body of feed.



An exclusion fence surrounds part of the property with the wild dog barrier fence forming the northern boundary.



Bangor South has steel cattle yards.

Bangor South features steel cattle yards with a covered crush and a branding cradle. The centrally located yards sit alongside a large dam set up to gravity feed water points across the property.



Bangor South is 90 per cent white on the PMAV vegetation map, allowing for ongoing treatment of regrowth when required.



