Choke feasibility study rings alarm bells

Plans to commission a feasibility study into increasing the capacity of the Barmah Choke, on the Murray River, are ringing alarm bells among irrigators.

Last weeks Murray-Darling Ministerial Council meeting agreed to comission the study, into ways of optimising the Choke's capacity.

The Barmah Choke is a narrow section of the Murray River, which runs through the Barmah-Millewa Forest.

The Barmah Choke

Minister's were told optimising the capacity of the Choke would reduce the risk of a delivery shortfall in the river.

"The risk of being unable to meet demand downstream of the Barmah Choke is real and increasing due to several factors, including a 20 per cent reduction in river channel capacity over the past 20 years," ministers were told.

"It impacts irrigators, regional communities and the environment.

"The feasibility study is one part of a broader suite of work across the river system to address water delivery shortfall across the southern Basin, including the tributaries."

Ministers were told that work would build on similar reviews that had been undertaken in the past to find a cost-effective option, which may be acceptable to communities.

Bad management

Southern Riverina Irrigators chair Chris Brooks, who farms at Barooga, NSW, said the decision was further evidence of bad management, by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.



"It's just further evidence of an insane requirement to move water out of the region, cutting across all economic and community interests," Mr Brooks said.



"They just seems to be irrelevant."

He said it appeared the MDBA had forgotten the Choke was part of the Ramsar listed Barmah Forest.

The Ramsar Convention encourages the designation of sites containing representative, rare or unique wetlands, or wetlands that are important for conserving biological diversity.

"It's environmentally protected, but they now want to go into an environment they are killing anyway, by flooding, and dredge the Choke."

Mr Brooks said another option to loosen constraints was to use the Mulwala Channel," to take all our water, using our assets."

The third option, proposed by the Victorian National Party, was to dam the Ovens River, and run the water down Broken Creek.

"That would take millions of megalitres away from the Murray River, and put it downstream," he said. "Am I missing something here?"

Southern Riverina orimary producers have previously raised concerns about the effects of pushing too much water through the Choke, saying it is eroding river banks and reducing capacity.

Barham, NSW, irrigator John Lolicato said it took almost "ten years of head banging", and a pending court case, to get the MDBA to finally admit channel capacity at the Choke had reduced from 8500megalitres a day to 7000MLl/d.

"MinCo ministers and the public are are being misled by indicating that by overcoming the restriction of the Choke, all their capacity problems will be over," Mr Lolicato said.

There were three main chokes, on the Murray River.

"The main ones, in the mid-section, are Hume to Yarrawonga (25000ML/day), Millewa or Tocumwal (9200ML/day) and the Barmah (7000ML/day).

"You hear very little about the other chokes."

Added to that was the bypass of the Edwards/Gulpa Rivers, of about 2000/ML/day.

"That is why on occasions you will see the MDBA and others quote the Choke as having a capacity of 9200ML/day, which is not only confusing but misleading," Mr Lolicato said.

"It is not only the Murray and Edwards that are collapsing under the strain but also the Goulburn."

Mr Lolicato said authorities used the Milewa Choke as a guide, to show how much water they could get through the system.



"If they want it to sound a bit better, they will always quote the Millewa Choke,' he said.



MinCo also heard from Dr Jane Doolan, who prepared a report on the river's capacity.

As part of that report, Dr Doolan recommended jurisdictions should develop a contingency framework, for making decisions on how they would manage shortfalls when they occurred.



States should also agree on key steps, roles and responsibilities for implementing and communicating those decisions.

Dr Doolan's committee also recommended that previous work on Choke bypass options be considered, and a "first-cut" feasibility analysis be undertaken, to bring forward a revised set of options by mid-2020.

The report also called on ministers to "determine the rate of sedimentation of Barmah Choke and feasibility of extraction to increase capacity."

Jan Beer

Increased risk

Yea beef producer Jan Beer, who has campaigned for protections for the Goulburn River and suspension of the Murray Darling Basin Plan, said the risk of being unable to meet downstream demand was increasing.

That was the result of the Basin Plan being "tipped on its head" by the MDBA, state and federal governments.

"The initial intent of the plan, stated in so many documents, was to return river flows to their more natural state - with higher flows in winter and lower flows in summer - improve the environment and ecological habitats and give irrigators water security, so improving the well-being of basin communities,' Ms Beer said.

"Instead we have seen environmental damage caused by constant high environmental flows gouging out the banks of the Barmah Choke, Goulburn and Edwards River, with loss of mature red gums, a proliferation of carp, massive fish kills and much higher incidence of blackwater events.

"Irrigators have little to no security of water allocations, and we have extremely high unemployment in some regional communities due to inability to access irrigation water with a consequent domino effect on local businesses."

The ratification, by governments, of continual development of plantations, further and further downstream and at increasing distances from water storages, had created more significant conveyance losses.

"Governments have issued more and more entitlements downstream - and have then discovered they cannot deliver all this water plus the environmental water plus the 1850gigalitres each year to SA, without having to run the river system full bore all year round," Ms Beer said.

"No matter what options they come up with for the Barmah Choke, running the rivers to satisfy SA demands for the Lower Lakes to remain full of freshwater, instead of the natural estuarine system it has been for 7,000 years, will destroy the rivers that the Plan set out to improve," she said.

The MDBA has been contacted for comment.

