Charleville's Lesdale under contract | Video

THE 16,298 hectare (40,273 acre) Charleville property Lesdale is under contract following an expression of interest process, which closed on June 17.



No price has been disclosed at the is stage. However, it is understood the property was bought by a local landholder.



Lesdale was offered by Tim and Michelle Sheehan and Pat Sheehan.



Fronting the Warrego Highway 18km east of Charleville, the property is made up of the freehold blocks Lesdale (11,064ha/27,341 acres) and Lindavale (3763ha/9298 acres) as well as 1471ha (3635 acres) of unfenced stock route.

All of Lesdale is growing prolific stands of buffel grass.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Lesdale.

The carrying capacity is estimated to be 1000 breeding cows with progeny to weaning.



The majority of the property consists of mulga and box country. There is an area of brigalow country running through the centre of the property.



There has been 7992ha (19,748 acres) of category X country developed including 445ha that has been blade ploughed with a further 1287ha stick raked. The property also has good reserves of low mulga.

Water Infrastructure includes Lesdale and Lindavale bores, which service 34 concrete troughs, and 15 strategically dams.

The property is divided into 12 main grazing paddocks and seven holding paddocks.



The fencing is described as being in excellent condition with 40km of new fencing constructed of four barbs on steel posts with steel end assemblies and steel gates. There is also 60km of new exclusion fencing around the boundary and 36km of laneway.

Lesdale has a new set of steel cattle yards with loading ramp, vet crush with undercover working area, calf branding facilities, Thompson Longhorn tub three-way air draft, power connected and water for stock and yard sprays.

There are portable panels yards with a vet crush and loading ramp on Lindavale.

Improvements include a spacious, four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with parquetry and polished floors throughout, a two-bedroom cottage, and a two room building currently utilised as an office/fridge room, all set within spacious garden surrounds.

There is also a workshop/machinery shed, hay shed, five stand shearing shed, and lock up fuel shed.

The marketing of Lesdale was handled by Bruce Douglas and Mark Minnis from Ray White Rural.

