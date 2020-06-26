Trigby, Sharman's Oslo, Bridgewater Fields sold

THREE NSW properties offered through Ray White Rural in Glen Innes have sold at auction.

Trigby, a 218 hectare (540 acre) Glen Innes property offered by the estate of Ernie and Bill Maskey, sold for $1.61 million to Geoff and Christine Lynn and family, Grahams Valley.

Sharman's Oslo, a 196ha (460 acre) property also at Glen Innes, sold to Alan Sharman sold for $1.025 million to neighbouring landowners Butch Hollingworth and family.

There is 36ha of cultivation with one paddock planted to oats another paddock to lucerne. The balance is open to shaded grazing with apple gum, white gum and yellow box the main species. Soils range from red basalt through to chocolate onto black basalt.

Sharman's Oslo: Auctioneer Bruce Smith, buyers Butch Hollingworth and his daughter Laura Thompson, and vendors Diane and Alan Sharman, with Robert Lewis and Geoff Hayes from Ray White Rural.

Sharman's Oslo is divided into 10 paddocks and has eight dams and a double frontage to a spring fed creek.

Improvements include a lockup workshop, machinery shed, shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards, an uninhabited two bedroom home.

The focus then shifted to Yamba for the auction of Bridgewater Fields, Tyndale.



BRIDGEWATER: Vendors Glenda and Colin Crosby with buyers Mark and Marguerite Houlahan, Moree.

Offered by Colin and Glenda Crosby the 64ha (158 acre) property with a deep water frontage to the Coldstream River sold for $940,000 to a Mark and Marguerite Houlahan, Moree.

Bridgewater Fields is situated near the junction of the Clarence and Coldstream Rivers and is currently a cane growing operation that is described as well suited to macadamias, cattle and horticulture.



Located 33km from Yamba, the property rises to a flood free ridge which offers numerous home sites with breathtaking views of the farm and river.

The marketing agents were Geoff Hayes and Robert Lewis from Ray White Rural in Glen Innes. The auctioneer for all three properties was Bruce Smith.



