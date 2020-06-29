New wild dog action plan launched

AUSTRALIA's new National Wild Dog Action Plan has been released, providing a blueprint for the humane, best practice management of wild dogs.

The plan, which covers 2020-30, is an update of the independently reviewed NWDAP for 2014-19.

The 2020-30 plan has been endorsed by producers, peak farming bodies, the Australian Government, state governments and research and development corporations, and ensures control measures are evidence-based best practice and the most ethical and humane available.

National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson said the National Wild Dog Action Plan has been the spearhead for Australian predator management, providing the inspiration and template for the development of a new Feral Pig Management Plan.



"Wild dogs are a major problem for all grazing industries in Australia," Ms Simson said.



"Recognising this in 2013 the wool industry initiated the development of the first NWDAP, with the aim of bringing together all livestock peak bodies, researchers and Commonwealth, state and territory governments to a coordinated approach to wild dog management.

"Its programs also make a significant contribution to biodiversity protection through the control of foxes and feral cats."



Ms Simson said the coordinated and collaborative approach underpins projects that are critical to livestock industries such as the Western Australian Esperance extension to the State Barrier Fence Project, the South Australian Dog Fence Rebuild Project and the Queensland Feral Pest Initiative.

The plan had so far returned a cost-benefit ratio of between 6.1 to 16.5 for each dollar invested, she said.



Ms Simson said the ongoing commitment to best practice wild dog management, as guided by the NWDAP 2020-30, was vital to the recovery of rural and regional economies, particularly those severely impacted by Covid19, bushfires and drought.

"The wild dog management groups and plans developed in these regions will enable rural and regional Australians to effectively manage wild dogs and rebuild following these traumatic events."

National Wild Dog Management Coordination Committee chair Geoff Power says the National Wild Dog Action Plan provides reinforces that there is ongoing commitment from industry and government to wild dog management.

National Wild Dog Management Coordination Committee chair and South Australian wool producer Geoff Power said wild dogs cost the Australian economy more than $89 million a year in lost production and control costs.

Mr Power also highlighted the hidden impacts on rural communities.

"As sheep, wool and goat enterprises decline, so do jobs and business opportunities which places basic services such as health and education in rural areas at risk," he said.

"The NWDAP 2020-30 provides leadership and reassures producers there is ongoing commitment from industry and government to wild dog management.

"We can be confident we have the best strategies and safest tools available for livestock and biodiversity protection."

CLICK HERE to read the 2020-30 National Wild Dog Action Plan.

