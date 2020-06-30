OFFERS at around $180/acre are being sought on the Bryant family's 12,294 hectare (30,378 acre) Mitchell property Cunnyana.



Cunnyana is located 125km south of Mitchell and 130km north of St George, and is estimated to carry 1100 adult equivalents or 700 breeders in an average season. Notably, there is bitumen to 20km of the homestead.

The property is described as representing a good opportunity to secure easy to manage, low cost country in close proximity to markets.

Resolute Property Group's promotional video for Cunnyana.

There are predominantly soft red soils timbered with box, brigalow, sandalwood, pine with a small area of mulga. There is established buffel throughout.

Water is supplied by a new share bore and 11 dams. Some 25mm of rain fell across the property on May 21.

Cunnyana has excellent improvements, including a comfortable five bedroom homestead.

Improvements include a comfortable five bedroom homestead, two machinery sheds, a combination two bay workshop with a three bay carport, and a cottage.

Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.



MORE READING: 'Charleville's Lesdale under contract'.

The story Cunnyana seeking offers at $180/acre | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.