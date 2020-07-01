Organic Lake Nash herd bound for Terrick

Terrick Terrick Station at Blackall is the new home for 8000 Georgina Gold and Ultrablack females and 5500 organically certified calves from Lake Nash on the Barkly Tablelands.



The premium quality herd from the Hughes Pastoral Group's Georgina Pastoral Company has been secured by the Australian Livestock Company, a new wholly-owned subsidiary of AAM Investment Group's Diversified Agriculture Fund.



The large scale transaction, one of the largest private paddock sales recorded, will bolster ALC's stock numbers at its newly-acquired Blackall property.



Related: Terrick purchase gives AAM organic meat options



The sale is part of a move by Georgina Pastoral to transition more comprehensively to Wagyu genetics.



The cattle lift began in early June and will continue into mid to late July.



AAM CEO Tim Gallagher said the purchase presented an opportunity to secure a consistent line of high-performing females ideally suited to ALC's program for organic cattle production.



"This was a rare chance to purchase a large and complete breeder herd with genetics to meet a range of markets, while infusing higher-quality genetics into our operations without compromising adaptability to northern conditions," he said.



"Georgina Pastoral has a long track record of premium composite breeding and this transaction allows us to increase the stocking rate of Terrick with cattle that will achieve high performance under the Blackall region's climate.



"It also ideally fits with ALC's plans to service the premium organic and grass fed Meat Standards Australia markets."



Ben Wratten and WQLX site manager Clare McNeven inspecting another load of stock spelling at the Longreach yards.

The-newly created ALC has been established by AAM to drive its expansion across Australia's $28 billion red meat industry.



"This is a foundational investment for ALC and we thank the Hughes family for working with us to create such a unique opportunity and transaction," Mr Gallagher said.



Hughes Group chairman Peter Hughes said the females were ideally suited to their new home at Terrick.



"The Georgina Gold herd was originated by Stanbroke Pastoral Company using a base of Santa Gertrudis females to which Charbray bulls were introduced," Mr Hughes said.



"When we took ownership, we introduced Ultrablack bulls, and the herd has been performing exceptionally well at Lake Nash.



"Terrick is a beautiful place and they will go on to perform there just the same, and we certainly wish AAM well with this purchase."



Selling agent Daniel McCullough said the purchase of the herd by ALC was in line with AAM's broader vision and long-term approach to investment in the livestock industry.



"This is one of the largest private paddock sales recorded and McCullough Agencies is very proud and privileged to be part of this," he said.



"The Georgina Pastoral cattle are very highly regarded within the beef sector and it is great to see such an impressive line purchased by such a dynamic and diversified Australian agricultural business."



Read more: AAMIG lease brings historic Blackall property connection to an end



The story Organic Lake Nash herd bound for Terrick first appeared on Queensland Country Life.