Spring Grove sold at auction

THE Crowther family's a quality 2496 hectare (6168 acre) Roma district property Spring Grove has sold at auction for $5.45 million.

The buyers were Gary and Kerry Ladbrook and their son Khan, Bulah, Yuleba.

The sale price is equal to about $2183/ha ($884/acre).

Marketing agent Darryl Langton, Nutrien Harcourts, said four of the six parties that registered for the auction were active.

Bidding started from the floor at $4m, rising in $100,000 and then $50,000 lots, before the sale price was reached.

Spring Grove is estimated to carry 1000 backgrounders.

Spring Grove had been placed on the market after the Crowther's bought Leeora Downs to consolidate their holdings in the Arcadia Valley.

The Crowther's are based at Harrow in the Acadia Valley. The family also has Prospect Park at Bauhinia. The operation runs about 1500 breeders.

Located 7km north of Surat on the Carnarvon Highway, Spring Grove features highly productive, fertile, mixed soil types including belah, bauhinia and brigalow scrub soils merging to deep, soft red loams. The country was originally timbered by belah, bauhinia, box, kurrajong and ironbark.

Spring Grove is heavily pastured with prolific buffel grass.

The property has been fully developed and is heavily pastured with prolific buffel grass.



Water is a feature of the property with an integrated system incorporating two flowing bores, tanks and troughs, dams and waterholes. There is also a 6km double frontage to Bungil Creek.



The property is divided into 10 main paddocks serviced by a central laneway system.



Other improvements include a large high set, four bedroom Queensland style homestead, and steel framed machinery shed/workshop, and cattle yards.

