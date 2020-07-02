Gainses Station makes $4.1 million

JACK and Yasmine Mann have paid $4.1 million for the well located 4014 hectare (9919 acre) Charters Towers property Gainses Station.



Five of the 19 registered bidders were active during the Nutrien Harcourts auction. Bidding kicked off at $3m, rising in $100,000 lifts.

The sale price is equal to about $1021/ha ($413/acre).

Gainses was offered by Dick and Pat Wakeford, who are planning to retire.



GAINSES STATION: Auctioneer Tony Bowen Nutrien Harcourts, vendor Pat Wakeford, buyer Jack Mann, vendor Dick Wakeford, and marketing agent David Woodhouse, Nutrien Harcourts.

Located 20km north of Charters Towers on the Lynd Highway, the property has a strong reputation of being able to breed and finish cattle.

The country described as generally good quality flats and creek frontage into alluvials and strong black soil. There is about 650ha of cleared and open country.

Located 20km north of Charters Towers on the Lynd Highway, the property has a strong reputation of being able to breed and finish cattle.

The country described as generally good quality flats and creek frontage into alluvials and strong black soil. There is about 650ha of cleared and open country.

Gainses has a three bedroom homestead, quarters, machinery/workshop shed, stables and large cattle yards.

Gainses is predominantly timbered with ironbark and bloodwood with some gidyea areas left standing. It runs into some lighter wattle areas on the sandier ridges.

The property is well grassed with a mixture of Mitchell, Flinders, buffell and native varieties with stylos present throughout.

The estimated carrying capacity is 750 adult equivalents, with the flexibility to breed, background and finish.

Water is supplied from a bore, a well, six dams and the permanent Yellow Water Hole, which feeds tanks, turkey nests and troughs.

Gainses features the permanent Yellow Water Hole, which supplies tanks, turkey nests and troughs.

Gainses has five main paddocks plus three larger holding paddocks and numerous smaller paddocks/squares.

Other improvements include a good quality three bedroom Queenslander style homestead, quarters, machinery/workshop shed, stables and large cattle yards.



The marketing of Gainses Station was handled by David Woodhouse, Nutrien Harcourts.

MORE READING: 'Crowther's Spring Grove sold at auction'.

The story Gainses Station makes $4.1 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.