Negotiations continue on Mount Pleasant | Video

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Western Downs brigalow belt property Mount Pleasant, after it was put to auction by Colliers International.



Offered by Peter Lavrijsen, Mount Pleasant is located at Hannaford, 18km north east of Meandarra, and covers 1906 hectares (4709 acres) in two freehold titles.



The property was passed in at the auction on a vendor's bid of $4.5 million. However, several parties are understood to still be in talks with the selling agent.

Mount Pleasant was promoted as a fully operational grain production enterprise, protected by a new exclusion fence.

There is currently 1590ha (3930 acres) of cultivation with 315ha of waterways, grasslands, and shade-lines and support land.

Water is supplied from a lagoon as well as six dams.



A key feature of Mount Pleasant is that it is 100 per cent contained within an exclusion fence, with no internal fencing.



Mount Pleasant is well improved.

Other improvements include the three bedroom main house built in 2016, a four bedroom cottage, workshop, two machinery sheds and silos. There is also a set of 100 head capacity cattle yards.



