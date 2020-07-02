Still banking on agriculture's potential 20 years on

Two decades ago the big news in Australian financial markets was the introduction of the groundbreaking goods and services tax, but in rural circles another significant launch was also underway.

Historic agribusiness turned business conglomerate Elders had just being granted a banking licence and opened the doors to a new financial service in partnership with Bendigo Bank.

Representatives from Elders and Bendigo Bank came together in June 2000 to sign an agreement that created Elders Rural Bank as a 50-50 partnership.

The opportunities anticipated for the fledgling lender and the sector it was created to serve proved well founded.

Since 2000 the value of Australian agriculture has doubled from $30.2 billion to about $60b today.

However, Elders' financial sector aspirations had to be dramatically scaled back by the end of its first decade in the banking business when the global financial crisis hit



The diverse company deep, in debt, was forced a sell off of all its non-core agricultural assets, and quite a few agricultural interests, too.

Between 2008 and 2010, Elders sold down its shareholding to Bendigo Bank, which simply renamed the specialist farm-based service Rural Bank.

Since June last year Rural Bank has operated as a division of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

However, a sound rural banking partnership continues between Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Elders which continues to provide a shopfront to Rural Bank services via its own vast network of branches Australia-wide.

Rural Bank and Elders have kept working together through agricultural and finance industry challenges and realised opportunities as a partnership, and with their customers in the agricultural community.

Bank chief executive officer Alexandra Gartmann said the anniversary marked an important opportunity to celebrate the success of the partnership and the value it provided customers.

"A lot has changed in 20 years but by having a partnership with Elders we've enhanced benefits our customers can access - financial expertise and agricultural expertise," she said.

"Rural Bank and Elders are united in our passion for agriculture.

"This is reflected in the ongoing investment in customer-focused relationships, specialist industry insights and partnerships with key industry organisations".

Elders managing director Mark Allison believed the strength of the Elders-Rural Bank relationship lay in both companies being embedded in rural communities.

"Our people, just like Rural Bank employees, live and breathe agriculture and truly understand the unique set of circumstances, challenges and opportunities facing farmers," he said.

"The knowledge and technical expertise of our staff is complemented by the specialist products Rural Bank provides.

"Together we offer a much more complete service to our clients across rural and regional Australia."

Last year a distribution agreement between the two embedded almost 100 Rural Bank employees in Elders branches across the country, some of whom joined the business early in the bank's life.

Rural Bank senior agribusiness relationship manager Tony Harrison has worked for Elders since 2007, moving into Rural Bank last year.

"Our partnership is really what sets us apart, providing evidence-based insights that aids effective decision making, and building trusted relationships with our customers," he said.

"We work to develop a close understanding of the entirety of our customers farm business and often act as a sounding board for their plans, ideas and hopes for the future."

He said many relationship managers lived and worked in the communities they support.



"It's this hands-on knowledge and experience that makes all the difference in supporting the industry."