Juffs Farm auction results in two lots sold

TWO of the four lots comprising the 130 hectare (322 acre) Dayboro property Juffs Farm have sold at a Ray White Rural online auction.



Located 2.2km from Dayboro and boasting a 810m frontage to the North Pine River, the deceased estate was initially offered as whole and despite strong bidding, passed in for $3.2 million.



Juffs Farm was then offered in four lots: Lot 44 - 69ha (170 acres), which sold for $2.165m; Lot 1 - 23ha (57 acres), which sold $415,000; Lot 2 - 29ha (71 acres), which was passed in for $675,000; and Lot 3 - 9.5ha (24 acres), which was passed in for $560,000.

Lots 2 and 3 remain on the market through Ray White Rural, Dayboro.

Held by the Juffs family for more than 100 years, Juffs Farm is a well presented, large acreage property which once supported a 100 cow dairy farm, and later beef cattle. The higher country has also been used to grow pineapples.

Lot 44 has the 810m frontage of the North Pine River and a large creek flat with fertile soils and lush pastures rising to elevated ridge lines.

Lot 1, 2 and 3 are described as having established trees and regrowth offering privacy and seclusion and an ideal environment for wildlife.



The property received more than 60 inspections during the marketing campaign.



