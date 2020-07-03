Glen Rock asking $1.85 million | Video

THE 463 hectare (1144 acre) Inverell region property Glen Rock has been listed for sale at $1.85 million after being passed in at a Ray White Rural auction on July 3.



Located 61km from Inverell, 23km from Warialda and 30km from Delungra, the property has quality soils and is described as ideal for backgrounding, fattening, or as a fodder and cash cropping operation.



The asking price is equal to $3995/ha ($1617/acre). The property was passed in at auction for $1.65m.

Up to 325ha is rated as arable and the property has established pastures and a fertiliser history.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Glen Rock.

Glen Rock is well fenced with 13 paddocks, holding paddocks, and a laneway.



There are two bores, which supply tanks and a concrete trough system. The property also a frontage to a reliable creek and there are several dams.

Improvements include steel cattle yards with a vet crush and calf cradle, a lock up machinery shed, three silos, and an old, unused weatherboard home with electricity connected. There is also a second set of steel yards and an older shearing shed.

Glen Rock has been destocked for about eight months and is currently carrying a large body of feed.

Contact Ron Berkley, 0417 612 660, Ray White Rural.

