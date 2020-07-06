Roma cattle country on the market

DAVID and Nadine Richards are selling their two, top cattle properties in the highly productive Orallo district, north of Roma.

To be auctioned separately by Elders in Roma on August 5, the properties are Daymar, which covers 888ha (2194 acres), and Eltoma, which covers 695ha (1717 acres).



Daymar

Daymar comprises of 858ha (2120 acres) of freehold plus 30ha (74 acres) of leasehold.



Located 42km north of Roma and 62km south west of Injune, Daymar is described as having country ranging from heavier brigalow, bottletree, wilga, myall to loamier soil types of beef wood, appletree, box, ironbark, pine and sandlewood.



There are expansive creek flats along the Bungeworgorai and Stewarts creek systems.



Daymar is well established with buffel and is interspersed with various pastures, including green panic along the creeks. There is Mitchell grass downs type country on the eastern side.



The carrying capacity of Daymar is estimated at 200 breeders.

The majority of the property has been cleared, with some regrowth in parts.



The property is fenced into six paddocks with a laneway to the 200 head capacity yards.



Improvements include partially renovated three bedroom quarters, sheds and a garage. Water is supplied by three dams and two bores.



Eltoma

Eltoma is located 15km east of Daymar and covers 695ha (1717 acres).



The freehold property has mainly softer type soils ranging from scattered brigalow, bottletree, wilga, kurrajong, box, ironbark, sandlewood to lighter forest type timbered country in the north.



Eltoma is fenced into four paddocks. The boundary fencing has four barbs and is described as being in very good condition. A new fence splits the property into two main larger paddocks.



About 140 breeders have been run on the Eltoma.

There is established buffel grass interspersed with native pastures throughout, with some regrowth including areas of currant bush.



Eltoma is watered by a share bore, which pumps to a turkey nest and a poly tank, supplying troughs.



Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders Real Estate.

