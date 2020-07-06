Victoria-NSW border to close to stop spread of coronavirus

The border between Victoria and New South Wales will be shut on Tuesday night as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in Melbourne.

The dramatic decision was reportedly made at an early morning hook-up between Premier Daniel Andrews, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday.



Mr Andrews is expected to announce the border closure at a press conference this morning.



The border is expected to close at midnight on Tuesday.

It will be the last state border to close in Australia, following the remaining states that have remained closed for weeks.

Twelve Victorian postcodes and nine public housing towers have been put into lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, which now has 2536 confirmed cases.



More than 500 remain active.

The border between the two states has remained open throughout the health crisis, as towns share infrastructure, including the Albury-Wodonga Health public hospital.



"I'm not interested in closing our borders I don't think that makes a lot of sense for us," Mr Andrews said in March.



