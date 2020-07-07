Scenic Rim irrigation opportunity

A SIGNIFICANT Scenic Rim property covering 299 hectares (737 acres) and boasting 182ha of irrigated cultivation is generating strong interest from rural investors.



Located on the the Logan River at Innisplain, 36km south of Beaudesert, the property is regarded as having some of the best quality soils in the region.

Marketing agent Danny Bukowski, C1 Realty, Beaudesert, said the Innisplain property was being sold through an expressions of interest process, closing on August 7.



"About 85 acres (34ha) is under pivot, planted to lucerne only 12 months ago and about 180 acres (73ha) is under lateral irrigation," Mr Bukowski said.



"The remaining cultivation is watered using traveling irrigators."

The property has long been developed as a dairy farm, and is currently milking 370 cows.



The dairy operation includes a 40 unit, automated Daviesway rotary dairy, a 400 head capacity feedout shed with flush out cleaning system, two calf feeding sheds, and a three pond effluent disposal system, which may be used to irrigate the majority of the cultivation.



Mr Bukowski said the property would also be ideally suited to fattening or stud cattle, or any other enterprise that required substantial quantities of feed.



The farm has an impressive silage storage capacity of about 10,000 tonnes in concrete bunkers and four grain silos; two of which are connected to a hammer mill in the feed shed.



Included in the sale are the two water allocations from the Logan River: a 285ML irrigation licence and a 208ML water harvesting allocation.



Water can also be sourced from four bores and there is an 80ML storage dam.

Improvements include a renovated, three bedroom manager's house that overlooks the property.

Contact Danny Bukowski, 0427 007 116, C1 Realty.

