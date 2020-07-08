Wyuna, Neverfail head to auction

THE well improved South West Queensland goat breeding and backgrounding operation Wyuna and Neverfail is on the market, to be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Bourke on July 30.



Located at Eulo, the 31,745 hectare (78,445 acre) aggregation is being offered by Joe and Kylie Baty, who operate a significant goat operation in far north western NSW.



Wyuna and Neverfail are located 54km south of Eulo, 120km south west of Cunnamulla, and 225km north west of Bourke.

Rated at 7000 dry sheep equivalents, the current owner estimates the aggregation would run 8000 grown goats.



The country would suit a Dorper sheep and/or cattle operation.



Wyuna and Neverfail are described as having mainly red loam and clay soils with mulga as the dominate tree species.



There is 2000-2400ha of Werai Watercourse flood country, fed from the Paroo River, which grows a massive body of feed including neverfail, Queensland blue, blue bush, button, pig weed, crowsfoot and nardoo clover, with some area of dogwood and lignum.

The aggregation also features numerous box flats and swamps with cane grass flats on the red country. There is some gidyea surrounding the flood country.



There is a mix of hopbush, turpentine, kerosine and broom bush spread throughout the red country as well as mulga Mitchell, mulga oats, neverfail, wooly butt, speargrass and salines and herbages in season.



Wyuna and Neverfail are described as very well watered with five bores servicing 27 tanks and 32 troughs. There are 10 dams, six of which have traps.

The country is fenced into four main grazing paddocks with small holding paddocks at the handling facility. The fencing is only four years old.



Accommodation consists of a four bedroom demountable building with en suites and a living area with kitchen. Other improvements include a small set of steel cattleyards and a goat handling facility with a three way draft.

Contact Greg Seiler, 0429 701 136, Nutrien Harcourts, Bourke.

