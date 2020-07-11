Lachlan cotton performers

Forbes

A state government commitment to raise the wall of Wyangala Dam to increase storage capacity and flood mitigation effectiveness promises to be a game-changer for Lachlan Valley irrigators.

Work is due to start next year on the 10-metre raising of the wall, which will expand the dam's water holding capacity by 53 per cent, adding much-needed security to irrigation entitlements.

It's a development with potential to significantly enhance both the value and productivity of Lachlan irrigation farms, like the currently listed Bergen Park and Warili at Forbes.

CBRE Agribusiness has listed the two nearby properties for sale by expressions of interest closing on July 23, with offers invited for one or both, provided both are sold.

The properties, situated about 30 kilometres south-west of Forbes and totaling 3899 hectares in area, are owned by investors through fund manager Argyle Capital Partners (formerly Blue Sky) and managed by Moree-based Customised Farm Management (CFM).

Bergen Park, the larger of the two properties at 2835ha (7002ac), was acquired by Blue Sky in 2017 from earthmoving contractors Angus and Kim Maslin.

Previously it was held for most of last century by successive generations of the Anderson family.



The Andersons operated it mainly as a grazing property, carrying some 4000 sheep.

Irish-born Fred Anderson had been drawn to Forbes by the gold diggings, and when the gold petered out he took up the property originally as a crown lease.

Today, following extensive redevelopment by CFM, it is a high-performing irrigation farm boasting 650ha of flood irrigation (90 per cent lasered), 1018ha of dryland cultivation and the balance timbered grazing.

Irrigation water from the Lachlan River is delivered by gravity through seven outlets from the Jemalong Irrigation (JI) channel for uplift to internal supply channels.

Water entitlements comprise 2560 megalitres of JI limited general security, 2050ML of JI general security and 32ML of stock and domestic.



Approvals are also in hand for 890ML of on-farm storages.

The irrigation has been primarily developed for cotton, with yields from 2017 to 2019 ranging from 10.5-12.9 bales/ha.



Winter dryland crops of wheat, barley, canola and chickpeas are also grown.

Structural improvements include a well maintained homestead with pool and cottage, a fully-enclosed machinery shed, two Westeel silos of 2300-tonne capacity and a 1250-head lamb feedlot.

Just 16km to the north-west of Bergen Park is Warili, a property of 1111ha (2744ac) comprising the same productive mix of grey, brown and red clay and podzolic soils.

Previously owned by agronomist Dr Tony Hamilton, Warili today comprises 291ha of flood irrigation (mostly lasered) and 633ha of dryland cultivation.

There is also a 20ha drip-irrigated jojoba plantation producing an annual seed crop ranging in recent value from $5540 to $7794, and 44ha of established saltbush.

Water entitlements are 1920ML of JI limited general security and 1160ha of Upper Lachlan Alluvial Groundwater, the latter delivered by a bore delivering 12ML a day.

Structural improvements include a homestead with pool, a cottage, machinery shed, silos, hayshed and cattle yards.

Offers for Warili are expected on the high side of $7.5 million and for Bergen Park upwards of $14m, with CBRE's Danny Thomas reporting good inquiry from local private and corporate interests.





