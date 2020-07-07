Two Victorian abattoirs hit by COVID-19 today

Two Melbourne abattoirs were hit by new coronavirus cases, Department of Health and Human Services Victoria have announced.

JBS Australia, Brooklyn, and Pacific Meats, Thomastown, have recorded one new case each.



All staff at JBS Australia's Brooklyn site are being tested and the department said its outbreak squad would visit today to ensure the appropriate public health actions were taken.

The Pacific Meats abattoir in Thomastown has closed, and all workers will be tested.

According to its website, JBS Australia's Southern Division, headquartered in Melbourne, has a combined processing capacity of 110,000 small stock and 9,500 head of cattle a week, employing 2,500 employees across five facilities.



JBS Australia and Pacific Meats were contacted for comment.

Meanwhile the coronavirus crisis in Victoria continues to worsen with its border with NSW poised to be closed tonight.



This will cause more frustration and uncertainty for farmers and business on both sides of the Murray river.