13 reasons why you can cross Victorian border into NSW

There are 13 reasons a border entry permit will be granted to those needing to travel from Victoria though NSW's closed border.

Permits are in place to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and jobs of NSW residents.



The Public Health (COVID-19 NSW and Victorian Border) Order 2020 states that from 12.01am Wednesday no one can enter NSW from Victoria unless they can meet exemption criteria.

For those NSW residents needing to visit Victoria, upon their return they will need to apply for a permit and may be required to self-isolate if they have visited a COVID-19 hotspot.



The only people exempt from having a border entry permit is an emergency or law enforcement services worker or those entering NSW to avoid injury or escape a risk of harm.

Both adults and children are required to get a permit to travel from Victoria to NSW.

The permit is valid for 14 days from the date of issue and applies to all borders: land, air and sea, as well as river crossings.



To be eligible for a permit, you must be one of the following:



a NSW resident returning home



a cross-border resident living within 50 kilometres of the NSW border



a member of parliament or staff member



a consular official or security services worker



a person providing critical services



a seasonal worker



a boarding school/university student or a parent/guardian accompanying a student



a carer for an individual entering NSW.

People are also eligible if they are:



transiting through NSW on their way home to their state/territory of residence



carrying out child access and care arrangements



receiving an essential medical treatment with a medical practitioner or hospital in NSW



required or authorised by or under law to travel to NSW including for a court appearance

applying on compassionate grounds (eg visiting a terminally ill person).



Permits will not be issued for attending funerals.

For those wanting to apply for a permit, they will need to provide personal and contact details, exemption category, a declaration on their COVID-19 exposure and overseas travel in the last 14 days and the address of where they intend to say in NSW.



Those eligible to apply can do so on the Service NSW website and fill in an online form. NSW border entry permits will be then emailed.



The permit will indicate if the applicant needs to self-isolate for 14 days, get tested for COVID-19 or any other conditions.

In most instances, if they are arriving in NSW from Victoria they will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Fines apply to those who breach Public Health Orders, or who falsify information when applying for exemptions.



A large-scale police operation will be in place to ensure compliance with the Public Health Order, with officers assisted by personnel from the Australian Defence Force, and other government agencies.

Officials will strictly monitor 55 ground crossings - including four major highways, 33 bridges and two waterways.



As those with exemptions begin to pass through checkpoints, police are asking people to come prepared and ready to produce relevant documents and identification information; such as drivers' licences, and medical certificates.



Those without exemptions will be turned back.

It is anticipated that the first 72 hours will be challenging while the process is in its infancy. Police are asking those who don't need to cross the border to avoid doing so.