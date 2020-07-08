Victoria's Casterton Kelpie Association has cancelled its 2020 Australian Kelpie Muster.

"While this is a great disappointment for all involved and for our community, the committee have been left with no option as the COVID-19 situation in Victoria is still not contained," president Karen Stephens said.

"The Casterton Kelpie Association will now put all its energy into working towards our event in 2021, which will be significant as we celebrate the 25th Year of the Working Dog Auction."

Ms Stephens said the 2021 event would also reach a total of $3 million in auction results for working dogs at the event.



"As at the 2019 Working Dog Auction, the total amount sold was $2,912,709 - so this will be broken at the 2021 auction," she said.

In 2018, the event broke a world record when one of the working dogs fetched more than $22,000.



Usually held on the long weekend in June, the 2020 muster had been postponed until October, due to coronavirus restrictions but has now been abandoned for this year.



The story Australian Kelpie Muster latest victim of coronavirus first appeared on Stock & Land.