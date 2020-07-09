Man fined $4000 for false Queensland border declaration

Police are warning anyone planning to enter Queensland to complete their border declaration pass honestly after a man was fined while attempting to cross the border on the Gold Coast on Wednesday morning.

Around 11am yesterday officers at the Griffith Street border control check point intercepted a bus and spoke with a 43-year-old male passenger to verify his border pass.

His declaration indicated he was travelling from NSW to Queensland for essential medical treatment.

Police will allege the Sydney man was in possession of false identification, did not require medical treatment and had completed the border declaration fraudulently.

The man was refused entry to Queensland and issued with an infringement of $4003 for failing to comply with the Covid-19 Border Direction.

Since 12pm on Friday July 3, anyone entering Queensland has been required to complete a border declaration pass.

The Queensland Police Service is committed to ensuring everyone complies with public health directions and will continue to enforce restrictions at the border.

Vehicles will continue to be intercepted at random where police will verify declarations with identification.

Providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 fine.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass and is valid for seven days.