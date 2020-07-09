NSW holds fire on new restrictions as it watches for virus outbreaks

Life in NSW will continue as is for the moment with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian stopping short of announcing new restrictions at her morning media conference on Thursday.

She said the government continued to be on high alert and was monitoring border communities and regional NSW closely but did not feel any wider restrictions were necessary at this stage.

Her announcement came after she flagged during her press conference on Wednesday that a possible change in the rules around gatherings would be made today.

Instead Ms Berejiklian said she had been buoyed by the more than 18,500 COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hours including more than 400 hundred in the Albury community.

She also said the state was in the process of "mopping up potential seeding" to ensure there was no trace of community transmission from Victoria.

"I want to stress again to everybody that we're on high alert," she said.

"We just need to confirm in the next few days that that level of seeding hadn't occurred."

"When there's a spike anywhere else in the country during a pandemic, you have to be concerned about what that means for your residents. At this time, there is no science based reason for us to change anything at this stage."

"We are monitoring this on a daily basis."

Asked what restrictions would come back first in they became necessary, Ms Berejiklian said she would not speculate on specifics. However, she said indoor activities remained the highest risk gatherings.

She said any possible changes would "remain on the table" as the Melbourne situation evolved with "seeding" in the community possible over the next two to three weeks.

"At this stage there is no evidence to suggest we need to go further or change anything we're doing," she said.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there had been 13 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 3264.

Eleven of the new cases were returned travellers while two others were previously identified "probable cases" from Albury.

Dr Chant said these cases had originated from travel to greater Melbourne and urged anyone who was returning from Victoria to follow the rules around self-isolation and said this was vital to prevent further seeding.

NSW has issued more than 125,000 permits to cross the NSW-Victorian border.

Meantime, Queensland has announced it will completely close its borders to Victorians - for access or quarantine - from midday on Friday.

