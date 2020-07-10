'Clean slate' with potential on market in south-west Victoria

+6













A property located in south-west Victoria is being marketed on behalf of Macquarie Bank as part of the windup of their 2008/09 forestry project.



The 1447-hectare property - named Mooralla - is suitable for reversion back to pasture or left in forestry.



It has deep soils and high rainfall and once reverted would be ideal for a number of pursuits including the production of wool, prime lambs, and cattle.



A feature of Mooralla is that approx 350 hectares of the plantation land has had the stumps removed and is well on the way with the reversion process.

While few improvements remain on the property, it presents as the ultimate blank canvas to develop as required without having to work around existing infrastructure.



The scattered red gums provide a park-like environment that is both pleasant on the eye and productive in capacity.



Soils are typical of the red gum country, being grey sandy loams over orange clay.



The land is gently undulating and highly trafficable, allowing for full development of the properties.

Water security is provided by approximately 43 existing dams, with further scope to develop other catchment dams given the topography of the land.

The property offers a range of homesites, with elevated views of the western tiers of the Grampians from almost anywhere on the land.



The property is for sale by expressions of interest, closing Friday August 21, 2020.

