The 2020 Deni Ute Muster has been cancelled owing to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks and uncertainty.

The annual event brings thousands of people, vehicles and torist dollars to the western Riverina town.



Deni Play on the Plains Festival Ltd general manager Vicky Lowry announced the news on Friday morning.

"Despite our very best efforts to continue with planning for our 22nd event, we are saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Deni Ute Muster," she said.



"After consultation with government and health officials, it is not possible to predict what will happen in the coming months and we must make the health and safety of our patrons and staff our top priority."



Tickets and reserved camping tickets will be automatically valid for the 2021 muster on October 1 and 2, 2021.

Refund requests can be made from Oztix from 9am Friday, July 10, until September 30.



"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience and support and will continue to respond to questions on our social media accounts as we begin to move forward and plan for 2021," Ms Lowry said.



"We look forward to seeing you on October 1 and 2 in 2021 when we will be back bigger and stronger.



"Stay safe!"



The story Wheely sad news as Deni Ute Muster is cancelled first appeared on The Area News.